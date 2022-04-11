Biden Job Approval Sinks to New Low: CBS Poll

President Joe Biden's job approval rating has fallen to yet another low point, a CBS News and YouGov poll found.

Biden's approval rating was 42%, down from 43% in February and March and 44% in January and November, in the CBS News/YouGov April survey.

CBS News reported that the 42% approval rating was Biden's lowest yet.

A total of 58% of respondents said they disapproved of the way Biden was handling his job as president.

Biden's approval ratings was 62% in March 2021 and 50% in August, CBS News and YouGov found, but that was before escalating inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The crisis at the southern border and violent crime in major cities also remain top issues for voters.

When asked about Biden's handling of immigration, only 38% approved of his efforts. Slightly more (39%) approved of his job in regard to crime.

Biden's worst survey marks concerned his dealing with inflation – 31% saying they approved of the way the president was handling rising prices, while 69% said they disapproved.

A Rasmussen Reports poll last week found that 52% of voters think Biden's presidency has been "bad" for America, and 42% think a second Donald Trump presidency would be the course correction the nation needs.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal put the chances of a recession occurring in the next 12 months at a 28% probability, up from 18% in January and 13% a year ago.

Annual inflation reached 7.9% in March — the highest rate since 1982.

Biden also received low marks for his handling of the economy overall, CBS News/YouGov said. A total of 37% said they approved of his management of the economy, and 63% said they disapprove.

The president's highest rating regarding a specific issue resulted from his handling of the Russia-Ukraine war, with 45% saying they approved of his job and 55% saying they disapproved.

CBS News and YouGov polled 2,062 adults between April 5-8. The margin of error is 2.8 percentage points.