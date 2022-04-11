×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | jobs | approval rating | low | poll

Biden Job Approval Sinks to New Low: CBS Poll

joe biden gestures while speaking
President Joe Biden delivers remarks before signing the Postal Service Reform Act into law during an event in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 6. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 11 April 2022 09:52 AM

President Joe Biden's job approval rating has fallen to yet another low point, a CBS News and YouGov poll found.

Biden's approval rating was 42%, down from 43% in February and March and 44% in January and November, in the CBS News/YouGov April survey.

CBS News reported that the 42% approval rating was Biden's lowest yet.

A total of 58% of respondents said they disapproved of the way Biden was handling his job as president.

Biden's approval ratings was 62% in March 2021 and 50% in August, CBS News and YouGov found, but that was before escalating inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The crisis at the southern border and violent crime in major cities also remain top issues for voters.

When asked about Biden's handling of immigration, only 38% approved of his efforts. Slightly more (39%) approved of his job in regard to crime.

Biden's worst survey marks concerned his dealing with inflation – 31% saying they approved of the way the president was handling rising prices, while 69% said they disapproved.

A Rasmussen Reports poll last week found that 52% of voters think Biden's presidency has been "bad" for America, and 42% think a second Donald Trump presidency would be the course correction the nation needs.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal put the chances of a recession occurring in the next 12 months at a 28% probability, up from 18% in January and 13% a year ago.

Annual inflation reached 7.9% in March — the highest rate since 1982.

Biden also received low marks for his handling of the economy overall, CBS News/YouGov said. A total of 37% said they approved of his management of the economy, and 63% said they disapprove.

The president's highest rating regarding a specific issue resulted from his handling of the Russia-Ukraine war, with 45% saying they approved of his job and 55% saying they disapproved.

CBS News and YouGov polled 2,062 adults between April 5-8. The margin of error is 2.8 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden's job approval rating has fallen to yet another low point, a CBS News and YouGov poll found.
joe biden, jobs, approval rating, low, poll
331
2022-52-11
Monday, 11 April 2022 09:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved