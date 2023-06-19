White House Pushing Abortion Rights Marking Roe Reversal Anniversary

President Joe Biden's White House is scheduling several high-profile events in the next week to mark the first anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of 1973's Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide.

First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to host a "roundtable discussion" Tuesday with women who have been denied "medical care" in the wake of Roe's reversal on June 24, 2022, NBC News reported Monday.

"The Biden-Harris Administration stands with the vast majority of Americans who believe that the right to choose is fundamental and that health care decisions should be made between a woman and her doctor," a White House official told the news outlet.

Other events planned include remarks by President Joe Biden during the week and a speech in Charlotte, North Carolina, by Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday.

The report said the administration's efforts seek to "amplify" the issue for the 2024 election and spark fundraising activity.

"We will continue to call on Congress to pass a law restoring the protections of Roe v. Wade, the only way to secure access to abortion for women in every state," the official told NBC.

The high court reversed the earlier court's ruling last year, sending the issue back to the individual states to decide.

"Abortion presents a profound moral question," Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the court's 6-3 majority last June. "The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each state from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and [Planned Parenthood v.] Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives."

CNN reported in May that the court's decision has left the nation "confused" and fractured over the issue regarding its legal status and eroding trust in the U.S. Supreme Court.

A national Kaiser Family Foundation poll conducted between May 9-19 found 65% of adults are concerned that the reversal is making harder for women to get the reproductive healthcare they need, especially for pregnant women experiencing complications.

Almost one-third of adults said that neither Republicans nor Democrats represent their view on the issue.

The survey also shows that more than 60% of adults have lost faith in the court's ability to decide reproductive or sexual health issues because of the decision.

The NBC report said the administration will also push to have Congress codify abortion rights.