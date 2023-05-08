Culinary Clash of the Bidens Pits Joe Against Jill

As President Joe Biden gears up for a reelection bid, there's a culinary clash going on at the White House that's pitting him against first lady Jill Biden.

While the president loves food with carbohydrates, his wife would prefer that he eat more seafood and vegetables, regardless of whether or not he enjoys them, Axios reported.

When Joe Biden's sister Valerie Biden came to the White House in September 2021 for a private dinner, Jill Biden chose the entrée of salmon in a pastry shell with mixed vegetables.

"Damn, she makes me eat this healthy stuff all the time," the president complained, according to Val's memoir.

Not a fan of the fish, Joe Biden polished off a carton of Breyer's chocolate chip ice cream and tucked into some lemon pound cake for dessert when the first lady wasn't around, his sister's book revealed.

The wrangling over Joe Biden's diet is just one of a number of steps aides and Jill Biden are taking to keep the octogenarian commander in chief healthy and fit as he launches his reelection bid.

The president's wife has an uphill battle, however, as he reportedly eats "like a child," favoring beige foods over green offerings.

Citing current and former aides to Joe Biden, Axios reported that his favorite dishes include peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches, BLTs, pizza, cookies, spaghetti with butter and tomato sauce, and ice cream that is sometimes turned into a sundae. He frequently hydrates with orange Gatorade.

In celebration of Cinco de Mayo on Friday, Joe Biden visited D.C.'s Taqueria Habanero and ordered a chicken quesadilla and churros.

Part of staying fit involves exercising and Biden reportedly works out with physical therapist Drew Contreras many mornings.

During a podcast interview in November, actor Jason Bateman facetiously asked Biden if he was "blasting back and bis on Tuesdays and Thursdays," referring to working his back and biceps.

"Yes, as a matter of fact," the president replied.

Joe Biden also remarked on the challenge of staying in shape at 80.

"The difference in age, if I let it go for a week, I feel it," he said. "I used to be able to go for a week and nothing would change."

A recent poll by The Washington Post-ABC shows that many Americans doubt Joe Biden's mental sharpness, with the president faring worse than former President Donald Trump in the survey.

On the question about which of the two has the mental sharpness to serve as president effectively, Biden scored 32% to Trump's 54%.