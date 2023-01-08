×
Tags: joe biden | jews | holocaust | illegals | migrants

Biden Rebuked for Equating Migrants to Jews Fleeing Holocaust

(Newsmax)

By    |   Sunday, 08 January 2023 01:24 PM EST

President Joe Biden was resoundingly rebuked for equating illegal border crossers at U.S. border to Jews escaping Nazi Germany.

"Well, I think it is a human right if your family is being persecuted," Biden told a reporter Thursday when asked if illegal migration was a "human right." "I thought it was a human right for, you know, Jews in Germany to be able to go — to get to escape and get help where they could."

Americans on Twitter noted illegal migrants are not innocent victims like "Jews in Germany" during World War II and the Holocaust.

"Biden just compared illegal aliens — lawbreakers who have been found to be terrorists, drug dealers, and bad actors — to Jews fleeing Germany during the Holocaust," Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., tweeted Thursday. "Not even remotely the same situation.

"This kind of mindset prevents us from legitimately securing our border."

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., tweeted Thursday that Biden's "shameful" remark was "out of touch."

"Border patrol has apprehended terrorists, cartels, drug smugglers, and human traffickers at the border," Tenney wrote. "Biden's disgusting comparison between his illegal immigration surge and Jews fleeing Nazi Germany is shameful and out of touch."

Conservative lawyer Mark Levin's Twitter account also issued a rebuke Friday.

"What a disgusting and awful statement from this ignoramus, and the corrupt media are silent," the tweet read.

Former Trump administration staffer Stephen Miller was once classified by the liberal media as a "white nationalist," according to CNN, but he too noted the bad look of Biden's Holocaust comparison.

"Comparing Haitians leaving Haiti or Nicaraguans leaving Nicaragua to Jews fleeing violent extermination from Nazi Germany is both an outrageous minimization of the Holocaust and a vile slander of Latin American nations," former Trump administration staffer Stephen Miller tweeted Thursday.

"Biden will say or do anything to expand illegal immigration."

