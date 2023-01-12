Biden Vows to Veto GOP Bills Targeting IRS

President Joe Biden on Thursday pledged to veto any bills that would target the Internal Revenue Agency or impose a "national sales tax."

House Republicans last week passed a bill calling for the cutting of billions in funding for the IRS. The legislation is not expected to pass in the Senate, where Democrats hold the majority.

"House Republicans campaigned on inflation. They didn't say, if elected, their plan was to make inflation worse," Biden said. "Well, let me be very clear: If any of these bills make it to my desk, I will veto them."

Biden added: "Like many Americans, I was disappointed that the very first bill that Republicans in the House of Representatives passed would help wealthy people and big corporations cheat on their taxes at the expense of ordinary middle-class taxpayers."

Biden also rebuffed a proposal for "a national sales tax," sarcastically saying, "That's a great idea. It would raise taxes on the middle class by taxing thousands of everyday items from groceries to gas, while cutting taxes for the wealthiest Americans."

Biden said to reporters: "Go home and tell your moms. They're going to be real excited about that."

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates previously told Fox News Digital that "President Biden adamantly opposes House Republicans' plans to force an unprecedented tax hike onto middle-class families in exchange for yet more tax welfare for the rich and big corporations."

Bates added: "The president's top priority is to make more progress cutting costs for the American people, who broadly support his efforts to have multinational corporations and the richest taxpayers pay their fair share."