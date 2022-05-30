Biden Quiet While Iranians Protest Social Conditions

President Joe Biden has remained silent about Iranians intensifying their protests against the country's Islamic leaders.

Iranians have demonstrated amid worsening economic conditions under U.S. sanctions, and after the collapse of a twin-tower apartment building that killed at least 29 people.

"The Biden administration and EU [European Union] continue to talk about social justice but that just seems to be cheap talk for votes," Banafsheh Zand, an Iranian-American journalist and human rights expert, told Fox News Digital. "That social justice does not seem to extend to everyone around the world though.

"That Biden did not even address the disaster in Iran and the huge anti-regime demonstrations is another sign of him wanting to cover up the Khomeinist regimes' crimes against humanity, just so he can make his disastrous [nuclear] deal. The Iranian people, for the most part, now consider both the Democratic Party and the European leaders as hypocrites and foes."

The Washington Post reported that protests had included Iranians chanting slogans against President Ebrahim Raisi and the country's highest authority and supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

During Thursday night's protests in the southwestern city of Abadan, where the building collapsed, people chanted slogans such as, "Khamenei is a murderer; his rule is illegitimate."

Iranian riot police fired tear gas and shot into the air to disperse an angry crowd of hundreds of people near the site of a building collapse, online video analyzed Saturday showed.

Human-rights activists and Iranians documenting the regime's violent crackdown said at least five people had been killed and many demonstrators had been incarcerated, Fox News reported.

Iran expert Alireza Nader tweeted video footage showing demonstrators in the city of Bushehr, located on the Persian Gulf, chanting: "Our enemy is right here [in Iran], they lie and say it's America."

The crowd also yelled, "Death to the Dictator!" – a reference to Khamenei.

Still, the U.S. and other countries have been hesitant to condemn the Iranian regime.

"Experts believe that part of the reason the international community has not commented on the protests or condemned the regime's actions has to do with the desire of major Western countries to negotiate and revive the 2015 nuclear agreement with Tehran," Iran expert Lisa Daftari wrote on her website, The Foreign Desk.

"Like the Obama administration, the Biden White House has not called on the international community to support the protests, given that many officials are trying to not upset the Islamic Republic and obtain a political win on the nuclear agreement."