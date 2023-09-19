Report: White House Says Impeachment Inquiry 'Baseless'

The White House in a memo Tuesday accused Congressional Republican members of pursuing a "baseless impeachment stunt" that will declare President Joe Biden guilty, and that they will "figure out the 'evidence' later."

"The most extreme members of the House Republican caucus – the very people Speaker McCarthy has put in charge of the baseless impeachment stunt – have revealed their plan: declare guilt first, figure out the 'evidence' later," the memo reads, according to The Hill.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., announced last week that an impeachment inquiry will be opened into Biden after House investigations "paint a picture of a culture of corruption" relating to Biden and his family, the Associated Press reported Sept. 12.

"These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption, and they warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives," the AP reported McCarthy saying at the Capitol, announcing he was directing the House led by the Oversight Committee "to open a formal impeachment inquiry."

White House spokesman Ian Sams immediately fired back, telling the AP that the GOP has "no evidence of wrongdoing" by Biden after a nine-month investigation.

The report said that the use of an impeachment inquiry used to be a "rare" occurrence that is a step to a potential impeachment and removal of Biden from office.

It's led by House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., in coordination with House Judiciary Chair Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and House Ways and Means Committee Chair Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo.

"House Republicans have been investigating the president for nine months, and they've turned up no evidence of wrongdoing," Sams told the AP.

According to The Hill's report Tuesday, the White House is now trying to use fellow Republicans who are skeptical of the impeachment probe to bolster their position, such as Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo.

In an opinion piece, Buck dismissed the case McCarthy and others are making, saying the GOP members are "relying on an imagined history" to pursue impeachment.

"They are on a politically motivated fishing expedition that willfully ignores that their allegations have been repeatedly refuted not just by the White House, or Democrats in Congress, or the mainstream media, but by their own Republican colleagues," the White House said in the memo. "The more time they waste on this wild goose chase, the more they reveal how much of a political stunt this inquiry truly is."