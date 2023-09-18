×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | impeachment | inquiry | lots of luck

Biden Mocks GOP Impeachment Inquiry: 'Lots of Luck'

By    |   Monday, 18 September 2023 11:54 AM EDT

A defiant President Joe Biden dismissed a reporter's question Sunday about his reaction to the House Republicans launching an impeachment inquiry into his potential ties to his son's foreign business dealings.

"Lots of luck," Biden responded to a reporter with a smile outside the White House on Sunday.

Biden's bold response belies his own White House counsel's office spokesman Ian Sams' concern about the media covering the impeachment inquiry.

"Impeachment is grave, rare, and historic," Sams wrote in a memo to media, urging potential White House allies to ramp up critical coverage against Republicans for opening an impeachment inquiry.

"It's time for the media to ramp up its scrutiny of House Republicans for opening an impeachment inquiry based on lies," a line in bold in the memo read.

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., a member of the House Judiciary Committee, denounced the diversion tactics in an interview last week with Newsmax's "Newsline."

"You can see how desperate they are at this point," Tiffany told host Bianca de la Garza. "Rather than turning over records from the Biden family to prove his innocence, what did they do? They attack us, who are bringing facts to the table.

"One thing that I'm really pleased with, what we've done in the House of Representatives and our chairman of our committees in regards to this investigation, is we've been very methodical and we've been factual. Over 20 phone calls, Joe Biden and his son, 20 shell companies created, $20 million that has been taken from the Biden family, those things are all facts.

"And what I would encourage the independent press, as Mr. Sams referred to it, I hope they have the integrity that they will say we want to find out what's going on here and we're going to help dig out the information for the American people to have full transparency."

Biden said last week he is trying to not think about impeachment as he tries to focus on his presidential duties.

"I got a job to do," Biden said. "Everybody always asks about impeachment. I get up every day, not a joke, not focused on impeachment. I've got a job to do. I've got to deal with the issues that affect the American people every single solitary day."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A defiant President Joe Biden dismissed a reporter's question Sunday about his reaction to the House Republicans launching an impeachment inquiry into his potential ties to his son's foreign business dealings.
joe biden, impeachment, inquiry, lots of luck
380
2023-54-18
Monday, 18 September 2023 11:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved