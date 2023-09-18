Biden Mocks GOP Impeachment Inquiry: 'Lots of Luck'

A defiant President Joe Biden dismissed a reporter's question Sunday about his reaction to the House Republicans launching an impeachment inquiry into his potential ties to his son's foreign business dealings.

"Lots of luck," Biden responded to a reporter with a smile outside the White House on Sunday.

Biden's bold response belies his own White House counsel's office spokesman Ian Sams' concern about the media covering the impeachment inquiry.

"Impeachment is grave, rare, and historic," Sams wrote in a memo to media, urging potential White House allies to ramp up critical coverage against Republicans for opening an impeachment inquiry.

"It's time for the media to ramp up its scrutiny of House Republicans for opening an impeachment inquiry based on lies," a line in bold in the memo read.

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., a member of the House Judiciary Committee, denounced the diversion tactics in an interview last week with Newsmax's "Newsline."

"You can see how desperate they are at this point," Tiffany told host Bianca de la Garza. "Rather than turning over records from the Biden family to prove his innocence, what did they do? They attack us, who are bringing facts to the table.

"One thing that I'm really pleased with, what we've done in the House of Representatives and our chairman of our committees in regards to this investigation, is we've been very methodical and we've been factual. Over 20 phone calls, Joe Biden and his son, 20 shell companies created, $20 million that has been taken from the Biden family, those things are all facts.

"And what I would encourage the independent press, as Mr. Sams referred to it, I hope they have the integrity that they will say we want to find out what's going on here and we're going to help dig out the information for the American people to have full transparency."

Biden said last week he is trying to not think about impeachment as he tries to focus on his presidential duties.

"I got a job to do," Biden said. "Everybody always asks about impeachment. I get up every day, not a joke, not focused on impeachment. I've got a job to do. I've got to deal with the issues that affect the American people every single solitary day."