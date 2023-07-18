Oversight Committee Reveals Biden Timeline

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee released a timeline of what they claim is the Biden family's influence peddling.

The timeline was released on Twitter by @GOPoversight: "Today, we are releasing a timeline of the Biden family's influence peddling schemes. President [Joe] Biden has repeatedly denied knowing anything about his family's business dealings despite evidence to the contrary. Our timeline contains important dates as to when Joe Biden knew and lied to the American people about his family's business schemes."

This timeline was included in the tweet:

2009: Obama-Biden administration begins

2014: "Kenes Rakishev, a Kazakhstani businessman, meets with [Biden's son] Hunter Biden at a hotel in Washington, D.C."

2015: "Hunter Biden and CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming begin communicating regarding a possible U.S. partnership." CEFC is an energy company controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.

2015: "Vice President Biden welcomes Romanian President Klaus Iohannis to the White House."

2023: "When asked about his family dealings and whether Biden family members received money from his son's business associates, Joe Biden responded: 'That's not true.'"

In a press release the Oversight Committee said: "The timeline includes significant dates beginning in the Obama-Biden Administration, including when then-Vice President Biden traveled to Ukraine, Romania, and China on official business and Biden family influence peddling schemes in those countries."

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax that the Hunter Biden case is a "textbook bribery case" with information that was available to the Department of Justice in July 2019.

"This evidence was originally presented and available to the FBI in, I'd say, February 2019."

Giuliani made his comments on Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Chris Salcedo Show."