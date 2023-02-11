Hunter Asked WH Aide To Help Serbian in Campaign for UN Chief

Hunter Biden enlisted the help of then-Vice President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Colin Kahl, in a scheme to assist a Serbian business partner in becoming secretary-general of the United Nations, the Washington Free Beacon outlined in a report.

In July 2016, Hunter arranged a meeting for Vuk Jeremic and Kahl, who is now the under secretary of defense for policy at the Pentagon. Jeremic, an energy executive and former Serbian foreign affairs minister, was looking at the time for American support in an upcoming vote to become secretary-general of the U.N. Jeremic recounted that Kahl "promised" to find out more about the U.N. election.

Jeremic's pursuit for the top U.N. post proved to be unsuccessful, his ties to Hunter Biden nonetheless sketch out a nexus between Joe Biden, the Chinese Communist Party, and pay-for-play schemes.

In a letter to Hunter Biden on Wednesday, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., inquired about the family's link to activities in Ukraine, China and elsewhere.

"The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating President Biden's

connections to certain international and domestic business transactions and practices, including you and your associates who peddled influence to generate millions of dollars for the Biden family," wrote Comer, the chairman of the committee. "Evidence shows that you engaged in foreign business deals with individuals who were connected to the Chinese Communist Party and received significant amounts of money from foreign companies without providing any known legitimate services."

An aide from Comer's office said, "Vuk Jeremic has been connected to Hunter Biden's business dealings and likely holds key information."

Biden first met Jeremic in 2014, when the Serbian was a director at the Mexican state-owned energy firm Pemex and Biden was sitting on the board of a Ukrainian energy firm: Burisma Holdings. Emails show the two were involved in discussions for a partnership between their respective companies. On Dec. 1, 2015, Jeremic approached Biden and his associate Eric Schwerin about a meeting with Ye Jianming, the then-chairman of CEFC China Energy, a Chinese energy conglomerate with ostensible ties to Chinese intelligence.

On Dec. 5, 2015, Jeremic, who at the time was a consultant for CEFC, wrote to Biden's associate Schwerin: "On Sunday, December 6th, I will have a private dinner in DC with an old friend from China — Ye Jiemaing — one of the 10 wealthiest Chinese businessmen. He is the Chairman and majority owner of CEFC China Energy‎, a second-largest privately owned company on Shanghai stock exchange. He's very young and dynamic (39), with the top-level connections in his country. They have recently started making big investments abroad (billions of dollars), and plan on doing much more. I am confident that many interesting projects may come out of that in the future."

In 2017, Biden entered into a lucrative joint business venture with CEFC.

In Comer's letter from Wednesday, he requested Biden produce all records regarding ties to Jeremic and executives at CEFC.

The requested information pertains to CEFC's $5 million consulting arrangement with Biden and an additional $1 million payment received by Biden for representation of Patrick Ho, a CEFC executive. Ho was charged with attempting to bribe African officials on behalf of CEFC in pursuit of oil rights during the U.N. General Assembly in 2014. The president's son refers to Ho as the "f***ing spy chief of China."

As the Royal United Services Institute, a British foreign policy think tank, noted in a 2020 report, Jeremic's connections to CEFC "appear to follow a pattern of political influence with the aim of serving China's core political and business interests."

"In the case of Jeremic, this included helping CEFC establish new contacts within the U.N. framework and making deals on its behalf, in exchange for political prominence through meetings with Xi Jinping and a lucrative consultancy position with CEFC following his U.N. post," the report read.