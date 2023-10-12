×
Then VP-Biden Emailed Brother, Son on Business More Than 29,000 Times

By    |   Thursday, 12 October 2023 09:02 AM EDT

America First Legal has revealed from its Freedom of Information Act request that then-Vice President Joe Biden emailed his brother and his son about foreign business dealings more than 29,000 times.

Biden has long alleged no knowledge of his family's foreign businesses, as critics and House GOP investigators note that amounted to repeated lies to the American people since the start of the 2020 presidential campaign – if not potentially criminal or impeachable offenses.

"These damning numbers further confirm that there was never a wall separating the Office of the Vice President and Hunter Biden's business endeavors," America First Legal wrote in a statement posted to X. "In fact, there was extensive commingling between them."

America First Legal tweeted the top line findings earlier Wednesday:

"Our FOIA lawsuit against the National Archives has now revealed that then-Vice President Biden's Office had:

🚨19,335 emails with Rosemont Seneca
🚨4,243 emails with Hunter Biden
🚨1,751 emails with Jim Biden
🚨3,738 emails with Jim's Lion Hall Group"

The FOIA request was filed with the National Archives and Records Administration, which former President Donald Trump has long rebuked as having been pro-Biden and anti-Trump.

The contents of the emails were not released, only the volume count of them, as NARA claimed it would take more than 15 months to sort through them, The Federalist reported.

Starting before the 2020 Democrat presidential primary, Biden vowed "there will be an absolute wall between personal and private [business interests] and the government."

"I have never discussed, with my son or my brother or with anyone else, anything having to do with their businesses. Period," Biden added.

Trump attempted to challenge Biden in the lone 2020 presidential debate – two others were canceled after Biden refused to debate Trump who had been stricken with COVID-19 – but then-Fox News moderate Chris Wallace sought to assist Biden in denials, Trump lamented.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


