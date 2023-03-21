Hageman to Newsmax: Biden Refuses to 'Crack Down' on China

Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., who's also a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said she doesn't view the various investigations into President Joe Biden, son Hunter, and other Biden family members as political payback for how local and federal government officials have been probing into former President Donald Trump.

Instead, the Wyoming Republican reasoned the House investigations are learning to what extent the Biden family took money from foreign countries, and how these payoffs impacted foreign policies with these nations.

"I have to question why in the world Joe Biden won't crack down on China," regarding lethal fentanyl being trafficked into America and theft of intellectual property, Hageman told Newsmax Tuesday evening, while appearing on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren."

"This administration is doing nothing to hold China accountable for the illegal acts ... that are in the best interests of the United States of America," said Hageman, who crushed former Rep. Liz Cheney in last year's Wyoming Republican primary.

"This is about going after his family," added Hageman. "It's about exposing what Joe Biden was involved with" during his time as vice president to President Barack Obama.

Hageman characterized the extensive investigations into the Bidens as "legitimate." She also offered an ominous warning to Americans who don't fully grasp the perils of a country having two tiers of justice right now.

"If the government can turn on conservatives, they can turn on anyone," said Hageman. The American people's rights are "guaranteed by the Bill of Rights, our Constitution. ... Everyone should be concerned when you have an all-powerful government targeting people because of their political beliefs."

The Bidens' alleged ties with China and Ukraine officials seemingly run deep. But right now, Hageman said the House Judiciary Committee remains in the information-collection stage.

As such, she said it's still too early to know if President Biden has jeopardized national security with alleged ties to foreign businesses and governments.

"I would never pre-judge" something so serious, said Hageman, a former trial attorney. "I want to gather the evidence. I want to look at it. I want to interview the witnesses and look at the documentation and the emails ... and then we can put together a better understand of what actually has occurred."

Regarding Hunter Biden, Hageman characterized the president's son as a "talent-less person," who has already acknowledged publicly that he didn't have experience with oil and gas administration, or foreign policy, prior to accepting lucrative board positions with overseas companies.

"And yet, [Hunter Biden] made millions and millions of dollars while his father was vice president, and since then. We're talking about someone who didn't really have a skill-set, other than making money off foreign governments. And we're going to look at that," added Hageman.

