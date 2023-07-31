Democrat Lawmaker: Joe Biden Took Part in Hunter's Calls

Rep. Daniel Goldman, D-N.Y., who served as lead majority counsel in the first impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump, says President Joe Biden took part in phone calls involving Hunter Biden and foreign business partners.

Goldman spoke after whistleblower Devon Archer's appearance Monday before the House Oversight Committee in a closed-door session. Archer is Hunter Biden's former business partner.

"Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman says Hunter Biden did, in fact, frequently put his dad on speakerphone for his business partners — but they were only talking about the weather," RNC Research posted on X.

"Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman says Joe Biden spoke with Hunter's business partners, but they spoke about stuff like the weather not business deals," The Post Millennial posted on X.

Goldman conceded that Archer had testified that Joe Biden was placed on phone calls with Hunter Biden's associates perhaps twice a year over the 10 years that Archer was associated with the first son.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a member of the House panel, took to social media after Archer's early testimony.

"Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's former best friend and business associate, asked Hunter why appointees from the Obama/Biden Admin arrested him," Greene posted on X.

"Hunter explained, 'It's democracy … every presidents family is held to a higher standard … it's the price of being the most powerful group of people in the world ... the unfairness to us allows for the greater good.'"

"Hunter continued, 'Every great family is persecuted prosecuted in the us — you are part of a great family — not a side show not deserted by them even in your darkest moments. Thats the way Bidens are different and you are a Biden. Its the price of power. and the people questioning you truly have none whereas you do through perseverance and poise.'

"Archer's arrest was just par for the course for Hunter," Greene posted. "Hunter didn't just peddle his family's influence to secure business deals that would otherwise be unattainable, he knew he and his associates would largely be shielded from the scales of justice because of his last name: Biden."