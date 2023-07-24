NY Post: Joe Biden Joined Hunter Business Calls

Then-Vice President Joe Biden participated in phone calls with son Hunter's overseas business partners, according to a whistleblower expected to testify before Congress this week.

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's former best friend, is scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee, the New York Post reported.

"We are looking forward very much to hearing from Devon Archer about all the times he has witnessed Joe Biden meeting with Hunter Biden's overseas business partners when he was vice president, including on speakerphone," Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said, the Post reported.

Joe Biden repeatedly has said he knew nothing about Hunter's overseas business dealings.

Archer, 48, is expected to tell the House panel that he witnessed Hunter Biden dialing in his father, on speakerphone, into meetings and introducing him to foreign business partners or prospective investors.

One December, 2015, call involved Ukrainian energy company Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky, who urgently asked to speak with Hunter before being put on the phone with Joe Biden.

Archer is expected to testify that Joe Biden greeted Zlochevsky and senior Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi but spoke only in vague pleasantries during the short call, the Post reported.

On the call, Hunter said the Burisma leaders "need our support," according to Archer.

Burisma was paying Hunter $83,000 a month as a director.

Lawmakers are expected to probe the reasons for Zlochevsky requesting the urgent phone call with Joe Biden, the Post reported.

At the time of the call, Ukrainian prosecutor general Viktor Shokin was investigating Burisma for corruption. By Feb. 2, 2016, Shokin would seize houses, land, and a Rolls Royce belonging to Zlochevsky, who was living in exile in Dubai.

However, Shokin was fired a month later after Joe Biden, the Obama administration's point man for Ukraine, threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid to Ukraine.

Archer is expected to testify about other speakerphone meetings — as many as two dozen — including a dinner at a restaurant in Paris where Hunter put his father on speaker to impress prospective investors.

The whistleblower also is expected to testify about two dinners Hunter organized for his VP father to meet business partners from Ukraine, Russia, and Kazakhstan, the Post reported.

Archer is facing jail for his role in a $60 million bond fraud.

A close associate of Archer said the whistleblower is testifying because he believes it is his "civic duty."

Another former Hunter Biden partner, Tony Bobulinski, remembers Hunter offering to get his father on the phone during a meeting by the Chateau Marmont pool in Los Angeles.

"I am also aware of other Biden family business associates confirming that Joe would take phone calls from Hunter in the middle of business meetings and would weigh in via speakerphone," Bobulinski says, the Post reported.

"The American people don't fully appreciate yet the key role Joe Biden played in the Biden family global influence peddling … I would equate it to a chairman's role in a traditional business structure."

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, last week released an FBI document that shows a confidential human source (CHS) told the FBI that President Biden was a part of a criminal bribery scheme with Zlochevsky while Biden was vice president.