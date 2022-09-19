Biden: Hunter's Foreign Biz Deals Didn't Cause Conflicts

President Joe Biden defended his son, Hunter, in an interview that aired Sunday on "60 Minutes," saying that Hunter's foreign business dealings never interfered with the work he did as vice president under Barack Obama.

The comments were part of a wide-ranging interview with "60 Minutes" correspondent Scott Pelley. Hunter's foreign business ties are part of a federal investigation for tax fraud, and he has been under personal scandal for drug addiction and sexual photos allegedly found on his personal laptop left at a Delaware computer repair shop.

The laptop also details Hunter's business dealings, which critics say mention his father.

"I love my son, No. 1," the president said when Pelley asked whether Hunter's business issues or past drug use could hurt the elder Biden's run for reelection

"He fought an addiction problem, and he overcame it. He wrote about it," Joe said. "And no, there is not a single thing that I've observed, at all, that would affect me or the United States relative to my son Hunter."

Prosecutors are looking at whether to file charges against Hunter, "60 Minutes" reported, but are considering Justice Department guidelines of not bringing politically charged cases near an election.

On Monday, Senate Republicans sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting that he grant U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who is overseeing the probe, special counsel protections, the Daily Mail reported.

"Given that the investigation involves the President’s son, we believe it is important to provide U.S. Attorney Weiss with special counsel authorities and protections to allow him to investigate an appropriate scope of potentially criminal conduct, avoid the appearance of impropriety, and provide additional assurances to the American people that the Hunter Biden investigation is free from political influence," the letter reads.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., are leading the effort along with 30 other Senate Republicans.