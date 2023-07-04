Biden Urges Tighter Gun Laws After Rash of Shootings

Following a string of deadly shootings across the United States, President Joe Biden on Tuesday once again called for more extensive gun restrictions, Politico reported.
At least nine people have been killed and dozens of others injured over the past few days in shootings in Philadelphia, Fort Worth, Baltimore, and Wichita, as the U.S. has had the most mass killings and deaths ever up to this point in a single year.
Biden referred to last year's Independence Day mass shooting when a man in Highland Park, Illinois, shot dead seven people with an assault rifle during a parade, and the success of state lawmakers since then of banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in Illinois.
While Biden said that the efforts of those lawmakers will certainly save lives, he stressed that "much more must be done in Illinois and across America to address the epidemic of gun violence that is tearing our communities apart."
In addition to bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, Biden on Tuesday specifically called on lawmakers across the United States to pass safe gun storage requirements, as well as the end of the immunity of gun manufacturers from liability and to enact universal background checks.
"I urge other states to follow Illinois' lead, and continue to call upon Republican lawmakers in Congress to come to the table on meaningful, common-sense reforms that the American people support," he said.
He added in a statement that "today, Jill and I grieve for those who have lost their lives. We pray for the day when our communities will be free from gun violence."
Numerous gun measures have repeatedly failed to progress in Congress in recent decades, although legislation was approved in June last year and signed by the president that was meant to keep guns out of the hands of people experiencing mental health crises.
