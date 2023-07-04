Biden Urges Tighter Gun Laws After Rash of Shootings

Following a string of deadly shootings across the United States, President Joe Biden on Tuesday once again called for more extensive gun restrictions, Politico reported.

At least nine people have been killed and dozens of others injured over the past few days in shootings in Philadelphia, Fort Worth, Baltimore, and Wichita, as the U.S. has had the most mass killings and deaths ever up to this point in a single year.

Biden referred to last year's Independence Day mass shooting when a man in Highland Park, Illinois, shot dead seven people with an assault rifle during a parade, and the success of state lawmakers since then of banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in Illinois.