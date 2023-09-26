Biden Blames Republicans for Potential Govt Shutdown

President Joe Biden on Tuesday blamed House Republicans for a looming government shutdown.

"Folks, I want to take a minute to explain to you what's going on in Washington right now," Biden said in the video posted to X. "In just about a week, we could be facing a government shutdown if Republicans in the House of Representatives don't do their job. There's no reason for us to be in this position.

"Just a few months ago, after a long negotiation between myself and the Republican speaker of the House, we came to an agreement on spending levels for the government that will fund essential, domestic and national security priorities, while still cutting the deficit over $1 trillion over the next decade. Now, there's a small group of extreme House Republicans who don't want to live up to that deal so they're determined to shut down the government. Shut it down now and it makes no sense."

Biden then placed the blame squarely on the shoulders of House Republicans, saying he's "prepared to do [his] part," but "the Republicans in the House of Representatives refuse."

"They refuse to stand up to the extremists in their party, so now everyone in America could be forced to pay the price," Biden said. "Let me be clear: If the government shuts down, that means members of our U.S. military are going to continue to be on duty but not get paid and, frankly, that's adding insult to injury, since Republicans in the United States Senate have failed to stand up to one of their own senators, who for months has stood in the way of military promotions."

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., has been holding up military promotions over a Pentagon policy that gives service members and their dependents paid time off to have an abortion. The policy also covers abortion-related travel expenses.

Describing funding the government as "one of the most basic responsibilities of the Congress," Biden closed the video by calling on House Republicans to act.

"It's time for these Republicans in the House to start doing their job — doing the job America elected them to do," Biden said. "So let's get it done. We have time."

Despite Biden's attempt to paint Republicans as the party at fault, a recent Morning Consult poll shows 46% of registered voters view the looming shutdown as being caused by both parties.

Just 20% of voters said the budget impasse was caused by Republican infighting, while 11% said it was due to infighting by Democrats. Sixty percent of Republicans, 44% of independents, and 36% of Democrats said there's a risk of a government shutdown because of a failure by both parties to reach an agreement.