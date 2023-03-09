WH: Capital Can Give Foreigners Local Vote

A recent statement from the White House shows support for allowing foreign nationals — including foreign diplomats from adversarial countries, such as China and Russia — to vote in local Washington, D.C., elections.

In a memo from last month, according to Breitbart News, President Joe Biden offered his support for extending local election voting rights to foreign nationals, including illegal immigrants.

"For far too long, the more than 700,000 residents of Washington, D.C., have been deprived of full representation in the U.S. Congress," read a statement of administration policy released by the president's office of management and budget. "This taxation without representation and denial of self-governance is an affront to the democratic values on which our nation was founded."

And this week, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said this about foreign nationals possibly voting in District of Columbia elections: "The president does not support allowing noncitizens to vote in federal elections. We've been clear about that from here."

In October, the Council of the District of Columbia voted 12-1 to advance a measure to allow foreign nationals — regardless of status with visas, green cards, or whether they're illegally in the U.S. — to vote in local elections, such as school board and mayoral races.

However, last month, the House Republicans, along with 42 House Democrats, blocked the Washington, D.C., law from taking effect.

Also, on Feb. 27, the Council of the District of Columbia passed the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act. The passage of that bill would then be subjected to a 30-day review period.

Council member Charles Allen, who introduced the bill, said that if a noncitizen is otherwise qualified to vote, they can do so in local elections — provided they have been living in Washington, D.C., for at least 30 days.

"This bill is in line with our D.C. values and this council's history of expanding the right to vote and welcoming new voices into our political process and government," Allen reportedly said before the Oct. 6 vote. "Our immigrant neighbors of all statuses participate, contribute, and care about our community in our city."

Under that bill's terms, voters would have to be 18 years old by the time of that year's general election. Also, prospective voters could not claim voting residence in any other U.S. state or U.S. territory.

The pro/con debate of Congress controlling the policies of Washington, D.C., has made recent headlines.

Last week, Biden announced he would sign a Republican-led resolution regarding the Washington, D.C., crime bill, effectively blocking the major revision of criminal sentencing laws.

The commander in chief would also be exercising the executive branch's right to review legislation passed by the Council of the District of Columbia before it can become law, while retaining some authority over the its budget, since the nation's capital has no voting representation in Congress.