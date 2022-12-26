Biden Declares Federal Emergency for Blizzard-Ravaged New York State

President Joe Biden declared a federal emergency Monday for areas of western New York, including Buffalo, that were impacted by the massive blizzard which dumped nearly 50 inches of snow over Christmas weekend, and led to more than 20 deaths.

The National Weather Service reported 49.2 inches of snow at Buffalo International Airport as of 10 a.m. Monday, and at least 28 deaths in the area have been linked to the winter storm, prompting some local officials to characterize it as perhaps the worst blizzard in 50 years.

A maximum of nine additional inches of snow could fall in some areas of Western New York through Tuesday, according to the NWS.

Biden declared the federal emergency after a request by Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, thus making an array of federal programs assisting in the response and recovery effort immediately available to the state.

The two leaders spoke by telephone Monday.

"The President shared that his and the First Lady's prayers are with the people of New York and all those who lost loved ones," the White House said in a news release. "He expressed his gratitude to the Governor for her leadership and to the National Guard, law enforcement, and first responders for their tireless work."

Governor Hochul has deployed 430 National Guard troops to aid in search-and-rescue efforts.

"While we continue to do everything we can to help Western New York recover and await federal assistance, I want everyone in impacted areas to continue to stay off the roads and check in on loved ones and neighbors," Hochul said Monday in a news release.