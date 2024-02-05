Biden Confuses Macron With Mitterrand, Who Died in 1996

President Joe Biden got all sorts of mixed up during a speech Sunday, relaying an anecdote of how he spoke with "Mitterrand from Germany" at the G7 conference in England in 2021.

Since former French president Francois Mitterrand died in January 1996, Biden was likely referring to current French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been running France since 2017.

Biden's latest gaffe came during a campaign speech in Las Vegas on Sunday. Biden began the painful few moments by saying how he declared at the summit that "America was back."

"And Mitterrand from Germany — I mean, from France — looked at me and said …'You know, what … why … how long you back for?'" Biden said. "And I looked at him and … the Chancellor of Germany said, 'What would you say, Mr. President, if you picked up the paper tomorrow in the London Times, and London Times said, 'A thousand people break through the House of Commons, break down the doors, two Bobbies are killed in order to stop the election of the Prime Minister.' What would you say?'"

Those three words by Biden, "Mitterrand from Germany," are why 74.31% recently said in a poll they were "very concerned" or "somewhat concerned" about Biden's cognitive health heading into a potential second term.

In a readout from the event, the White House had a strike-through on Mitterrand and had Macron in parentheses.