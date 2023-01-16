Biden Approves Disaster Declaration for Storm-Ravaged California

President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for California, making available federal funds to assist state and local recovery efforts in areas affected by severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that have resulted in at least 20 deaths.

The declaration issued by the White House on Saturday covers Merced, Sacramento, and Santa Cruz counties in the northern part of the state, and it can be expanded to other areas of the state if needed.

"Thank you, @POTUS for having the back of Californians as we continue to be impacted by intense winter storms," Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted Sunday. "Serious winds and rain are still anticipated throughout the state. Stay safe and remain vigilant."

A torrent of atmospheric river storms has dumped rain and snow on California since late December, cutting power to thousands, flooding roads and triggering landslides and mudslides.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said such storms are long, narrow regions in the atmosphere — like rivers in the sky — that transport most of the water vapor outside of the tropics. They carry an amount of water vapor equivalent to the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River. When atmospheric rivers make landfall, the water vapor is often released through rain or snow.

Nine such atmospheric river storms have reportedly hit California in the past three weeks. Newsom reportedly estimated the storms have dumped 20 trillion to 25 trillion gallons of water on California in the last 16-17 days.

The University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab tweeted Monday 6.9 inches of new snow had fallen in the past 24 hours and 49.6 inches since Friday. It said on its website that 85 inches of snow had fallen in the past seven days.