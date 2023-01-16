×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | emergency | disaster | declaration | california | winter | storms

Biden Approves Disaster Declaration for Storm-Ravaged California

California flooding at a farm
California flooding (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 16 January 2023 08:23 PM EST

President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for California, making available federal funds to assist state and local recovery efforts in areas affected by severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that have resulted in at least 20 deaths.

The declaration issued by the White House on Saturday covers Merced, Sacramento, and Santa Cruz counties in the northern part of the state, and it can be expanded to other areas of the state if needed.

"Thank you, @POTUS for having the back of Californians as we continue to be impacted by intense winter storms," Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted Sunday. "Serious winds and rain are still anticipated throughout the state. Stay safe and remain vigilant."

A torrent of atmospheric river storms has dumped rain and snow on California since late December, cutting power to thousands, flooding roads and triggering landslides and mudslides.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said such storms are long, narrow regions in the atmosphere — like rivers in the sky — that transport most of the water vapor outside of the tropics. They carry an amount of water vapor equivalent to the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River. When atmospheric rivers make landfall, the water vapor is often released through rain or snow.

Nine such atmospheric river storms have reportedly hit California in the past three weeks. Newsom reportedly estimated the storms have dumped 20 trillion to 25 trillion gallons of water on California in the last 16-17 days.

The University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab tweeted Monday 6.9 inches of new snow had fallen in the past 24 hours and 49.6 inches since Friday. It said on its website that 85 inches of snow had fallen in the past seven days.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for California, making available federal funds to assist state and local recovery efforts in areas affected by severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that have resulted in at least 20 deaths.
joe biden, emergency, disaster, declaration, california, winter, storms, deaths
291
2023-23-16
Monday, 16 January 2023 08:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved