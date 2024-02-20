Biden: 'I Don't Care' Who My GOP Opponent Will Be

President Joe Biden laughed off a question about whom he wants to win the Republican presidential nomination, declining to say to reporters on Tuesday against whom he would rather run, the Washington Examiner reported.

"Oh, I don't care," Biden told reporters before boarding Marine One for a three-day campaign trip to California.

Although Biden declared that he does not have a preference for a GOP opponent, he has campaigned heavily in recent months on the specific threats to democracy he said is posed by former President Donald Trump and the "extreme" MAGA movement.

"The president knows the stakes this November could not be higher for the American people," Biden campaign spokesman Ammar Moussa said. "Donald Trump is the polar opposite of everything President Biden stands for and has accomplished since he took office, and the campaign's top priority over the next nine months will be laying out that stark choice for voters."

Biden is also doing better against Trump in head-to-head general election polls than against former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

A rematch between Biden and Trump appears too close to call in the surveys, but Haley defeats Biden by double digits in some prospective head-to-head contests, a fact she has repeatedly touted on the Republican primary campaign trail, emphasizing that "under Trump, we lost in 2018. We lost in 2020. We lost in 2022. How many times do we have to do this before we realize that that's not a winning scenario?"