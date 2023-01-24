Biden: I Won't Let 'Republicans Wreck Our Economy'

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he has “no intention of letting the Republicans wreck our economy” during his first meeting with the Democrat leaders of the new Congress.

In the meeting, Biden said that while he supports the 30% national sales tax included in House Republicans’ Fair Tax Act, he did not agree with other provisions.

“I love their 30 percent sales tax,” Biden said, according to The Hill. “We want to talk a lot about that but look, I have no intention of letting the Republicans wreck our economy, nor does anybody around this table in my view.”

Axios reported this week that Biden is set to hit Republicans over their proposal to abolish the IRS as part of their plan to implement a national sales tax in a speech to union workers in Virginia on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., White House chief of staff Ron Klain, Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois, Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, and Rep. Pete Aguilar of California.

Biden went on to say that members of the GOP “apparently are genuinely serious about cutting Social Security, cutting Medicare.”

The president touted his achievements during the meeting, saying that “Americans are starting to feel the effects of some of the laws that we passed. We’re in a situation where we promised folks on Medicare their insulin was going to go from about 400 bucks a month to 35 bucks a month, but it was a promise. Well guess what, as of Jan. 1, it’s a reality.”

He also called on Democrats to move on legislation to ban assault weapons introduced by California Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein, saying, “I am asking you all to send that to my desk as quickly as you can.”