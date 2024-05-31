Biden Campaign Responds to Trump Speech: 'Desperate'

The campaign of President Joe Biden responded after former President Donald Trump's press conference Friday after his guilty verdict Thursday in a New York criminal trial.

"America just witnessed a confused, desperate, and defeated Donald Trump ramble about his own personal grievances and lie about the American justice system, leaving anyone watching with one obvious conclusion: This man cannot be president of the United States," the Biden campaign said on social media.

Trump was convicted of 34 felony charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election by paying for the silence of a porn actor who claimed they had an affair. The trial and subsequent conviction marked the first time a former president has been tried or convicted in a criminal case.

At his press conference, Trump called Democrats "bad people," "sick people" and blasted the Biden administration.

"They want to raise your taxes by four times. They want to stop you from having cars with their ridiculous mandates that make it impossible for you to get a car or afford a car," he said. "It makes it very possible for China to build all of our cars. It's a very serious problem that we have. They're destroying our country, our country is in very bad shape, and they're very much against me saying these things."

The Biden campaign said Trump is consumed by his own thirst for revenge.

"He thinks this election is about him," the Biden campaign said. "But it's not. It's about the American people: lowering their costs, protecting their freedoms, defending their democracy."

Trump is "sowing chaos" and only cares about himself, the Biden campaign said.