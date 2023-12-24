×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | donald trump | presidential immunity | jan. 6

Biden Rejects Idea of Presidential Immunity Amid Trump's Legal Battle

By    |   Sunday, 24 December 2023 07:50 PM EST

President Joe Biden, speaking Saturday, expressed skepticism about presidential immunity in criminal prosecutions, the Washington Examiner reported. This statement coincided with former President Donald Trump's appeal to a federal court to dismiss the Jan. 6 case against him, citing presidential immunity.

While Biden himself is under scrutiny for classified documents found at his Delaware home and another location, no charges are expected against him. His son, Hunter Biden, faces legal issues related to tax investigations, with an arraignment scheduled for Jan. 11.

Since the 1970s, per Cornell Law, the Department of Justice has maintained a policy "that sitting presidents cannot be indicted as it would unconstitutionally prevent them from performing their duties as the head of the executive branch." However, in a different vein, Biden is currently facing an impeachment inquiry.

Trump, defending his actions as efforts to uphold election integrity, asserts his entitlement to immunity in a case led by special counsel Jack Smith. However, the legal debate over presidential immunity continues, with the Supreme Court refusing to take it up and Trump filing an appeal Saturday. Hearings are set for Jan. 9, potentially delaying the trial.

Amid these legal developments, Biden's campaign is framing the 2024 election as a high-stakes repeat of 2020, emphasizing Trump's alleged threat to U.S. democracy. The tactic comes after the Colorado Supreme Court blocked Trump from the ballot — a move that received widespread condemnation for being undemocratic.

Biden refrained from commenting on the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to exclude Trump from the 2024 ballot in the state, though he recently remarked that Trump supported an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden, speaking Saturday, expressed skepticism about presidential immunity in criminal prosecutions, the Washington Examiner reported.
joe biden, donald trump, presidential immunity, jan. 6
268
2023-50-24
Sunday, 24 December 2023 07:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved