Biden Rejects Idea of Presidential Immunity Amid Trump's Legal Battle

President Joe Biden, speaking Saturday, expressed skepticism about presidential immunity in criminal prosecutions, the Washington Examiner reported. This statement coincided with former President Donald Trump's appeal to a federal court to dismiss the Jan. 6 case against him, citing presidential immunity.

While Biden himself is under scrutiny for classified documents found at his Delaware home and another location, no charges are expected against him. His son, Hunter Biden, faces legal issues related to tax investigations, with an arraignment scheduled for Jan. 11.

Since the 1970s, per Cornell Law, the Department of Justice has maintained a policy "that sitting presidents cannot be indicted as it would unconstitutionally prevent them from performing their duties as the head of the executive branch." However, in a different vein, Biden is currently facing an impeachment inquiry.

Trump, defending his actions as efforts to uphold election integrity, asserts his entitlement to immunity in a case led by special counsel Jack Smith. However, the legal debate over presidential immunity continues, with the Supreme Court refusing to take it up and Trump filing an appeal Saturday. Hearings are set for Jan. 9, potentially delaying the trial.

Amid these legal developments, Biden's campaign is framing the 2024 election as a high-stakes repeat of 2020, emphasizing Trump's alleged threat to U.S. democracy. The tactic comes after the Colorado Supreme Court blocked Trump from the ballot — a move that received widespread condemnation for being undemocratic.

Biden refrained from commenting on the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to exclude Trump from the 2024 ballot in the state, though he recently remarked that Trump supported an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.