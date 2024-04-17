Biden, Trump Tied in Average of 658 Polls

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are tied at 45.1% in the 2024 presidential election, according to The Hill/Decision Desk HQ's average of 658 polls.

The survey comes as Trump's trial in New York seats jurors and Biden kicks off campaigning across Pennsylvania by calling for higher taxes on the rich.

Trump has led Biden since September of last year, according to the average, and on Feb. 27 was ahead 45.5-43.2%. Biden has slowly inched his way closer as the election closes in.

When Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is included in the polling, Trump leads Biden by 0.5 percentage points.

The president defeated Trump in 2020, flipping key states such as Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

A poll released Tuesday by Echelon Insights has Trump ahead of Biden in five of six swing states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

But Biden's team has ramped up early organizing in key battleground states, according to Newsweek, including in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

A senior Trump adviser told the news outlet the campaign would have the resources needed to operate in crucial states.

"The Trump campaign, after shattering records in primary and caucus wins in both turnout and margin across the country, has locked up the nomination in one of the fastest timelines in modern day political history," Chris LaCivita, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign and the RNC's chief of staff, said in a statement.