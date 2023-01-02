Biden to Address Nation on Second Anniversary of Jan. 6

President Joe Biden is set to mark the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, hosting a ceremony in the White House's East Room on Friday, The Hill reported.

It comes two years after a group of demonstrators stormed the United States Capitol in opposition to the certification of Biden as president, hours after former President Donald Trump delivered a speech from the Ellipse.

In 2022, Biden rebuked the former president in a fiery speech claiming his rhetoric was responsible for the event, which led to the death of 36-year-old protester Ashli Babbitt at the hands of a Capitol police officer.

"The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election," Biden said. "He has done so because he values power over principle because he sees his own interest as more important than his country's interest, America's interest, and because his bruised ego means more to him than our democracy and our Constitution. He can't accept he lost."

"The former president's supporters are trying to rewrite history. They want you to see Election Day as the insurrection," he continued. "Can you think of a more twisted way to look at this country, to look at America?"

Trump responded shortly after, calling the remarks "political theater" and an attempt to distract from Biden's alleged failure, U.S. News noted at the time.

"Biden, who is destroying our Nation with insane policies of open Borders, corrupt Elections, disastrous energy policies, unconstitutional mandates, and devastating school closures, used my name today to try to further divide America," Trump stated.