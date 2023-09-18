×
Tags: joe biden | donald trump | infrastructure | campaign | rally | new york | administration

Biden Attacks Trump Again on Infrastructure

By    |   Monday, 18 September 2023 09:14 PM EDT

President Joe Biden returned to his playbook of insults Monday to take shots at former President Donald Trump, criticizing his predecessor's work on reinforcing U.S. infrastructure.

Speaking at a campaign rally in New York, Biden hailed the accomplishments of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that he signed into law in 2021 while saying Trump "didn't build a damn thing" during his administration.

Speaking at the St. Regis Hotel in a fundraiser hosted by the Black Economic Alliance for the Biden Victory Fund, the president reiterated remarks he said during a Labor Day speech in Philadelphia that Infrastructure Week became a punchline during the last administration. On Monday, Biden said Infrastructure Week became a "joke" under Trump, The Hill reported.

"He didn't build a damn thing," Biden, speaking of Trump, said. "Not a damn thing."

In Philadelphia, Biden said: "The great real-estate builder — the last guy here, he didn't build a damn thing."

Biden is in New York for the U.N. General Assembly that is set to kick off Tuesday.

Newsmax reached out to Trump's campaign for comment.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and poltics.

