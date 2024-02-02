Economic Gains May Boost Biden's Reelection Bid

A sunny batch of economic data might be breaking through consumers' gloomy outlook, potentially boosting President Joe Biden's reelection bid.

Throughout much of Biden's time in office, many dejected consumers have told pollsters that they were angry about the historic, crushing inflation that increased at the fastest rate in 40 years under Biden. In addition, some analysts warned of an impending recession.

According to The New York Times, the tide seems to be shifting in Biden's favor, reporting that wages are now rising faster than inflation, and the economy grew 3.1% from the end of 2022 to the end of 2023. U.S. stock markets are reporting record highs and inflation is moving in the direction of normal levels.

The Federal Reserve also signaled this week that it would likely begin cutting interest rates soon, which it had hiked to quell price growth.

"This is a good economy," Jerome Powell, the Fed chair, said at a news conference.

On Friday, the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index spiked and the Labor Department announced that employers added 353,000 jobs in January — the highest monthly number in a year.

The department also increased its December job growth estimate by more than 100,000 jobs, indicating that the job market was heating up even with unemployment near 50-year lows.

Biden touted the news in a statement Friday morning.

"America's economy is the strongest in the world," he said. "Today, we saw more proof, with another month of strong wage gains and employment gains of over 350,000 in January, continuing the strong growth from last year."

According to the Times, economic advisers in the Biden administration have long held out hope that consistently strong economic data would ultimately register with voters.

"Today's report is another in a long line of expectation-busting gains on behalf of working Americans," Jared Bernstein, the chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, told the Times in an email Friday. "And with easing inflation, we've got wages handily beating prices, meaning more buying power. Importantly, confidence measures, including a 13 percent surge in January from the UMich survey, suggest that people are reliably starting to feel these gains."

Former President Donald Trump, the likely GOP presidential nominee, has been a frequent critic of Biden's economy, and on Friday suggested that recent stock market gains are due to traders believing he will defeat Biden in November and return to the White House.

Asked on Fox Business Network why stocks were climbing if the economy was bad under Biden, Trump said, "Because they think I'm going to be elected."