Tags: joe biden | donald trump | debates

Biden Campaign: Trump Playing Games With Debates

By    |   Wednesday, 15 May 2024 04:19 PM EDT

Donald Trump has a "long history of playing games with debates," the Biden campaign said Wednesday after the former president appeared to go rogue Wednesday in announcing a third debate in October without clearing it with Biden's camp.

"President Biden made his terms clear for two one-on-one debates, and Donald Trump accepted those terms," Jen O'Malley Dillon, Biden's campaign chair, said Wednesday in a statement. "No more games. No more chaos. No more debate about debates."

Biden and Trump initially agreed to two presidential debates — one on CNN June 27th and the other on ABC News on Sept. 10.

But Trump on Truth Social announced another debate — on Fox News Oct. 2 — although Biden's team declined it.

"Donald Trump has a long history of playing games with debates: complaining about the rules, breaking those rules, pulling out at the last minute, or not showing up at all — which he's done repeatedly in all three cycles he's run for president. He said he would debate President Biden anytime, anywhere, anyplace," said O'Malley Dillon.

"In fact, he's said and posted it dozens of times with varying degrees of comprehension and basic grammar. President Biden made his terms clear for two one-on-one debates, and Donald Trump accepted those terms. No more games. No more chaos, no more debate about debates. We'll see Donald Trump on June 27th in Atlanta — if he shows up."

Newsfront
Wednesday, 15 May 2024 04:19 PM
