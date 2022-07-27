Biden Knocks Trump for Getting 'Helicoptered to Walter Reed'

President Joe Biden on Wednesday remarked that he "worked from upstairs in the White House" after testing positive for COVID-19 while former President Donald Trump "had to get helicoptered to Walter Reed Medical Center."

Biden, in a speech from the White House Rose Garden following the end of his self-isolation, said: "My symptoms were mild; my recovery was quick; and I'm feeling great. The entire time I was in isolation I was able to work, to carry out the duties of the office without any interruption. It's a real statement on where we are in the fight against COVID-19."

He went on to say, "Here's the bottom line, when my predecessor got COVID, he had to get helicoptered to Walter Reed Medical Center. He was severely ill. Thankfully, he recovered.

"When I got COVID, I worked from upstairs of the White House in the offices upstairs for the five-day period," Biden added. "The difference is vaccinations, of course. But also, three new tools, free to all and widely available.

"You don't need to be president to get these tools. In fact, the same booster shots, the same at-home tests, the same treatment that I got is available to you."

Biden's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, wrote in a memo that the president's "symptoms have been steadily improving, and are almost completely resolved." He also noted that Biden tested negative for COVID-19 last night "and then again this morning."