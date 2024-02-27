Biden: Trump Is 'About as Old as I Am'

President Joe Biden took jabs at former President Donald Trump's age during an appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" as pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated outside the show.

"You got to take a look at the other guy," Biden said. "He's about as old as I am. But he can't remember his wife's name."

Biden is 81 and Trump is 77.

Forbes noted that Trump appeared to refer to his wife Melania Trump as "Mercedes" to some attending his speech on Saturday at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Trump's campaign has pushed back on that claim.

During his interview with Meyers, Biden said: "It's about how old your ideas are. This is a guy who wants to take us back. He wants to take us back on Roe v. Wade. He wants to take us back on a whole range of issues that are — 50 to 60 years, they've been solid American positions."

Biden's appearance on the show sparked protests Monday from a crowd of pro-Palestinian demonstrators, Politico noted.

Photos were posted of the protesters on social media by the group Jewish Voices for Peace NYC, the news outlet noted. Demonstrators were seen holding a banner with the words: "Jews to Biden: Stop Arming Genocide."

Some wore shirts with the words: "cease fire now."

"Hundreds of Jews and allies are taking over NBC's famed 30 Rockefeller Center headquarters in NYC to disrupt President Biden's appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. @POTUS deadly foreign policy has funded and armed genocide in Gaza," the group wrote on social media.

One post by the group claimed that "50 Jewish protesters are arrested."