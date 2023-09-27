×
Biden Launches First Trump Attack Ad of 2024 Campaign

By    |   Wednesday, 27 September 2023 11:32 AM EDT

President Joe Biden’s campaign this week released its first ad directly attacking former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

The ad, titled “Delivers,” is a 30-second clip that will air on national cable channels, as well as local TV in Michigan. It hits Trump over his tax policies, the closure of manufacturing plants, and “his promises to restore jobs that never came true,” the Biden campaign told The Hill.

“He says he stands with autoworkers but as president, Donald Trump passed tax breaks for his rich friends while automakers shuttered their plants and Michigan lost manufacturing jobs,” the ad states. “Manufacturing is coming back to Michigan because Joe Biden doesn’t just talk, he delivers.”

A Biden campaign spokesperson, Kevin Munoz, told the Hill in a statement: “More empty promises in Michigan or anywhere else can’t erase Donald Trump’s egregious failures and broken promises to America’s workers. He can’t hide his anti-labor, anti-jobs record from the countless American workers he’s let down.”

The ad comes just one day after Biden joined United Auto Workers on strike at a General Motors plant in the Great Lake State.

“Wall Street didn’t build the country. The middle class built the country. Unions built the middle class,” Biden said in an address to the striking workers.

“Let’s keep going; you deserve what you’ve earned, and you deserve a hell of a lot more than what you’re getting paid now,” he added.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

