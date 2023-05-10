Yahoo News/YouGov Poll: Biden Leads Trump by 2 Points

President Joe Biden holds a slim two-point lead over former President Donald Trump in a new poll from Yahoo! News and YouGov released on Wednesday.

The survey asked registered voters whether they would vote for Biden or Trump if the election were held today:

Biden: 45%

Trump: 43%

Not sure: 7%

I would not vote: 4%

Biden holds more support among female voters while Trump is ahead among male voters, and Trump leads among independents and white voters while Biden leads with Black and Hispanic voters:

48% of women support Biden

39% of women support Trump

43% of men support Biden

46% of men support Trump

36% of independents support Biden

43% of independents support Trump

39% of white voters support Biden

50% of white voters support Trump

75% of Black voters support Biden

15% of Black voters support Trump

51% of Hispanic voters support Biden

32% of Hispanic voters support Trump

Biden currently holds a negative job approval rating, as does Vice President Kamala Harris:

Biden approval: 43%

Biden disapproval: 48%

Harris approval: 40%

Harris disapproval: 46%

The survey polled 1,584 adults across the country from May 5-8 with a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points.