Yahoo News/YouGov Poll: Biden Leads Trump by 2 Points

President Joe Biden holds a slim two-point lead over former President Donald Trump in a new poll from Yahoo! News and YouGov released on Wednesday.
The survey asked registered voters whether they would vote for Biden or Trump if the election were held today:
- Biden: 45%
- Trump: 43%
- Not sure: 7%
- I would not vote: 4%
Biden holds more support among female voters while Trump is ahead among male voters, and Trump leads among independents and white voters while Biden leads with Black and Hispanic voters:
- 48% of women support Biden
- 39% of women support Trump
- 43% of men support Biden
- 46% of men support Trump
- 36% of independents support Biden
- 43% of independents support Trump
- 39% of white voters support Biden
- 50% of white voters support Trump
- 75% of Black voters support Biden
- 15% of Black voters support Trump
- 51% of Hispanic voters support Biden
- 32% of Hispanic voters support Trump
Biden currently holds a negative job approval rating, as does Vice President Kamala Harris:
- Biden approval: 43%
- Biden disapproval: 48%
- Harris approval: 40%
- Harris disapproval: 46%
The survey polled 1,584 adults across the country from May 5-8 with a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points.
© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.