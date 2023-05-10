×
Tags: joe biden | donald trump | 2024 | poll

Yahoo News/YouGov Poll: Biden Leads Trump by 2 Points

Wednesday, 10 May 2023 03:26 PM EDT

President Joe Biden holds a slim two-point lead over former President Donald Trump in a new poll from Yahoo! News and YouGov released on Wednesday.

The survey asked registered voters whether they would vote for Biden or Trump if the election were held today:

  • Biden: 45%
  • Trump: 43%
  • Not sure: 7%
  • I would not vote: 4%

Biden holds more support among female voters while Trump is ahead among male voters, and Trump leads among independents and white voters while Biden leads with Black and Hispanic voters:

  • 48% of women support Biden
  • 39% of women support Trump
  • 43% of men support Biden
  • 46% of men support Trump
  • 36% of independents support Biden
  • 43% of independents support Trump
  • 39% of white voters support Biden
  • 50% of white voters support Trump
  • 75% of Black voters support Biden
  • 15% of Black voters support Trump
  • 51% of Hispanic voters support Biden
  • 32% of Hispanic voters support Trump

Biden currently holds a negative job approval rating, as does Vice President Kamala Harris:

  • Biden approval: 43%
  • Biden disapproval: 48%
  • Harris approval: 40%
  • Harris disapproval: 46%

The survey polled 1,584 adults across the country from May 5-8 with a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
199
Wednesday, 10 May 2023 03:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

