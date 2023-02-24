Poll: Democrats, Left-Leaning Voters Warming to Biden in '24

Democrat voters are getting excited about President Joe Biden potentially pursuing the White House again next year.

A recent NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist Poll revealed that 50% of Democrats and left-leaning independents believe Biden represents the party's best chance to win the presidential election in 2024.

On the flip side, the NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist survey, which chronicled the responses of 1,352 U.S. adults over a four-day period (Feb. 13-16), concluded that 45% of surveygoers would prefer someone other than Biden secure the Democratic National Committee's nomination.

One other Democrat-centric component to the NPR/Newshour/Marist survey: "Most Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents have a favorable view of Biden," at 83%.

The NPR/Newshour/Marist poll could serve as a boon to the Biden campaign, as rumors swirl about the president soon declaring his candidacy for next year.

Earlier this month, an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey found that only 37% of Democrats expressed optimism in Biden winning the 2024 presidential election.

That figure was consistent with numerous job-approval-rating surveys involving Biden from the past 18 months — dating back to the Afghanistan pullout in August 2021.

The 80-year-old Biden, already the oldest president in U.S. history, recently underwent a medical exam and was pronounced "fit for duty" by White House doctors.

On the GOP side of the NPR/Newshour/Marist poll, only 42% of Republicans or right-leaning independents expressed confidence in former President Donald Trump reclaiming the presidency next year.

However, that's a 7% uptick for Trump from a similar survey conducted in November.

The margin-of-error rate for the NPR/Newshour/Marist survey is 3.3 percentage points.