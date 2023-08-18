×
Tags: joe biden | doj | probe | hunter biden

In 1st Comments on Hunter Special Counsel, Biden Punts to DOJ

By    |   Friday, 18 August 2023 06:35 PM EDT

President Joe Biden on Friday deferred to the Justice Department concerning the probe into his son's financial dealings.

"I have no comment on any investigation that's going on. That's up to the Justice Department, and that's all I have to say," Biden said at a joint press conference with the leaders of South Korea and Japan.

His statement was the first he's made publicly since Attorney General Merrick Garland on Aug. 11 appointed a special counsel in the probe, a surprise move that intensifies the investigation into the president's son ahead of the 2024 election.

Garland noted the "extraordinary circumstances" of the matter as he named David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware who had already been probing Hunter Biden's financial dealings, as special counsel after plea deal talks in the case broke down.

The sudden turn of events raises fresh questions about the case against Hunter Biden on tax evasion and a gun charge, deepening an investigation that was close to resolution just weeks ago. Weiss had asked to be named special counsel in order to gain broad authority to investigate and report out his findings.

Last month, Hunter Biden's plea deal over tax evasion and a gun charge collapsed after U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was appointed by Trump, raised multiple concerns about the specifics.

House Republicans had derided that agreement as a "sweetheart" deal as they pushed their own probe into Hunter Biden's business dealings.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
