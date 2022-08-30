Biden Fights for Nation's 'Soul' in Independence Hall Address

As his party fights to maintain slim majorities in Congress, President Joe Biden will travel to Philadelphia on Thursday to give a prime-time speech on democracy under attack, or, what the White House called the "battle for the soul of the nation."

According to The New York Times, Biden's address will occur outside Independence National Historical Park and will describe how American democracy is being threatened, while also emphasizing the United States' reputation throughout the world. Biden will likely target the GOP in his remarks, as he has become increasingly critical of the party in recent weeks.

At a Democratic fundraising event in Maryland last week, the president denounced "ultra-MAGA Republicans" for an ideology he described as "semi-fascist," according to Politico.

The speech comes as former President Donald Trump has returned to the forefront, amid the FBI's raid on his Palm Beach, Florida, home and ongoing investigations into the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol building. Public figures on both sides of the aisle have called on the Department of Justice and the FBI to explain the unprecedented raid on Trump's home.

The White House has repeatedly declined to answer any questions about the raid on Trump's estate.

According to the Times, Biden's speech on Thursday is a sign that the administration is following a strategy laid out in a memo written by Jen O'Malley Dillion, a deputy White House chief of staff, and Anita Dunn, a senior communications adviser.

It is anticipated that Biden will tout his legislative wins and attack Trump and his Republican allies, as per the memo's strategies.

Biden's approval rating has been abysmal for months as Americans grapple with record-high inflation and soaring prices at the grocery store and gas pump.

With the passage of legislation investing $280 billion in semiconductor manufacturing and scientific research, expanding healthcare to military veterans, and climate and clean energy initiatives, Democrats are beginning to feel more optimistic about their chances in the November midterm elections.

Declining gas prices and a slight uptick in Biden's approval rating have further buoyed Democrats' hopes.

According to Politico, Biden, who was born in Pennsylvania, made his first official 2020 campaign stop in Philadelphia in May 2019.