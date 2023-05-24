Biden, Dems Set 50-State Fundraising Plan for '24

President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party are set to embark on a 50-state joint campaign fundraising strategy to give him a wide edge over the eventual Republican nominee in the 2024 election cycle.

The Biden Victory Fund, the president's joint fundraising committee, is working with all 50 state Democratic Party committees and the District of Columbia's to raise campaign cash, CNBC reported Wednesday.

The same fundraising operation gained $600 million for Biden's 2020 presidential campaign with 46 state committees and the D.C. committee. The four state Democratic committees that didn't work with Biden's campaign in 2020 — Iowa, California, Illinois and South Dakota — will work with the Biden Victory Fund for the 2024 campaign.

An incumbent president has a sizable advantage in that he rarely faces primary challengers. Although Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson are among Democrats so far who are challenging Biden, the president is not expected to spend much once Democratic primaries begin in February.

"While MAGA Republicans burn cash in their primary, competing for whose agenda is the most extreme, the president's campaign will be capitalizing on the opportunity to raise significant resources that will help expand on our winning 2020 Biden coalition," Julie C. Rodriguez, Biden's 2024 campaign manager, said in a statement to CNBC. "Combined with our robust grassroots fundraising network, never before has a campaign had more powerful fundraising tools with a longer runway, and with freedom and democracy on the line in this election — we intend to use them."

Former President Donald Trump had raised $18.8 million through the first three months of the year between his main campaign account and a joint fundraising account, according to his latest filing with the Federal Election Commission. But his campaign reportedly said he raised an additional $20 million after he was indicted April 4 by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on 34 felony counts of filing false business documents in the first degree. Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Biden's campaign alone raised more than $1 billion during the 2020 presidential election cycle, the most expensive on record, according to OpenSecrets, a campaign finance website. Trump raised $773 million in his unsuccessful bid for reelection.

More than $700 million raised for Biden's campaign in 2020 came from online grassroots donations. The Democratic National Committee gained more than $100 million through the Biden Victory Fund and finished bringing in more than $491 million during that cycle, CNBC reported.