Biden Spent Almost 40 Percent of First Full Year on Getaways

President Joe Biden, who campaigned from his Delaware basement in 2020, spent nearly 40% of the time on getaways from the White House in 2022, according to analysis of his travel schedule.

Biden's getaway days totaled 141 days, or 38.6% of 2022, his first full calendar year a president, according to the Daily Caller.

The breakdown of the destinations, according to the report:

92 days or partial days at his Delaware properties.

32 days or partial days at Camp David.

7 days in South Carolina.

5 days in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

5 days in U.S. Virgin Islands.

Presidents spending time away from the White House is not unprecedented, but Biden was on track to outpace all past presidents, according to a CNN report in October.

In fact, CNN reported Biden trumped former President Donald Trump's high by October.

The White House explained Biden's time away from Washington, D.C., as justified.

"He was going to go spend time with his family, which every president does," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in August. "That is not unusual, that is not uncommon to do and the president has a right to spend time with his family just like every other American across the country."

Also, the White House says time away does not always mean a vacation.

"The presidency is a nonstop job that chief executives can do from anywhere in the world," White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said. "And regardless of location, he has taken fewer vacation days than the modern norm."

Biden came under fire on his latest trek to the Virgin Islands after Christmas as the nation was dealing with a deep freeze and massive airline travel woes.