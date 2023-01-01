×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | delaware | white house | vacation

Biden Spent Almost 40 Percent of First Full Year on Getaways

(Newsmax)

By    |   Sunday, 01 January 2023 02:58 PM EST

President Joe Biden, who campaigned from his Delaware basement in 2020, spent nearly 40% of the time on getaways from the White House in 2022, according to analysis of his travel schedule.

Biden's getaway days totaled 141 days, or 38.6% of 2022, his first full calendar year a president, according to the Daily Caller.

The breakdown of the destinations, according to the report:

  • 92 days or partial days at his Delaware properties.
  • 32 days or partial days at Camp David.
  • 7 days in South Carolina.
  • 5 days in Nantucket, Massachusetts.
  • 5 days in U.S. Virgin Islands.

Presidents spending time away from the White House is not unprecedented, but Biden was on track to outpace all past presidents, according to a CNN report in October.

In fact, CNN reported Biden trumped former President Donald Trump's high by October.

The White House explained Biden's time away from Washington, D.C., as justified.

"He was going to go spend time with his family, which every president does," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in August. "That is not unusual, that is not uncommon to do and the president has a right to spend time with his family just like every other American across the country."

Also, the White House says time away does not always mean a vacation.

"The presidency is a nonstop job that chief executives can do from anywhere in the world," White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said. "And regardless of location, he has taken fewer vacation days than the modern norm."

Biden came under fire on his latest trek to the Virgin Islands after Christmas as the nation was dealing with a deep freeze and massive airline travel woes.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden, who campaigned from his Delaware basement in 2020, spent nearly 40% of the time on getaways from the White House in 2022, according to analysis of his travel schedule.Biden's getaway days totaled 141 days, or 38.6% of 2022, his first full calendar year...
joe biden, delaware, white house, vacation
281
2023-58-01
Sunday, 01 January 2023 02:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved