Secret Service Now Says it Has Visitor Logs From Biden Home

(Newsmax)

Friday, 20 January 2023 10:22 AM EST

The Secret Service now acknowledges that it has records on who visited President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, when classified documents were kept there.

The New York Post reported that Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Thursday that "the Secret Service does generate law enforcement and criminal justice information records for various individuals who may come into contact with Secret Service protected sites."

Guglielmi on Monday said the Secret Service doesn't "independently maintain our own visitor logs because it's a private residence."

According to The New York Times, he had also said: "The Secret Service doesn't maintain visitor logs at the private residences of protectees. The visitor logs that are kept at government buildings are part of the National Archives and Records Administration, and while we have access to those, we are not the custodian of those records and logs."

Congressional Republicans asked for the logs after learning that confidential documents were found at Biden's home.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the Oversight and Accountability Committee, demanded Sunday that the White House turn over visitor logs, according to The New York Times.

"It is troubling that classified documents have been improperly stored at the home of President Biden for at least six years, raising questions about who may have reviewed or had access to classified information," Comer wrote.

But the White House Counsel's Office had said there were no visitor logs from the Delaware house because it's not official government property, the Times reported.

"Like every president across decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal," spokesman Ian Sams said.

Hunter Biden listed the home as his address in a rental background check in 2018.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 20 January 2023 10:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

