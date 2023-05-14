×
Biden Optimistic as Debt Limit Talks to Resume Tuesday

Sunday, 14 May 2023 06:59 PM EDT

President Joe Biden said Sunday he expects to meet with congressional leaders Tuesday for talks on a plan to raise the nation's debt limit and avoid a catastrophic default.

Speaking to reporters in Delaware, Biden said he remained optimistic about agreeing to a deal. Biden was scheduled to meet with lawmakers Friday, but the meeting was postponed.

Biden said he had received an update on how talks had gone between administration staffers and their congressional counterparts.

"I remain optimistic because I'm a congenital optimist," Biden said. He said he believed there was a desire on both sides to reach an agreement. "I think we’ll be able to do it.”

Biden said he still planned to leave on a trip to Japan this week for a meeting of G7 leaders. He is scheduled to leave Wednesday.

