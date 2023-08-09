Biden Bristles at Question About Devon Archer Testimony

President Joe Biden snapped at a reporter Wednesday when he was asked for the first time about congressional testimony by Devon Archer, a former business associate of Biden's son Hunter Biden.

After the president spoke at a company that produces wind towers in Belen, New Mexico, Pete Doocy, Fox News' White House correspondent, asked Biden what he thought of Archer's testimony July 31 in front of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. Archer said under oath that Biden, as vice president, was put on speakerphone at least 20 times with his son's business associates.

Doocy said: "There's this testimony now where one of your son's former business associates is claiming that you were on speakerphone a lot with them talking business. What ..."

Biden interrupted: "I never talked business with anybody, and I knew you'd have a lousy question."

Doocy then asked why it was a lousy question.

"Because it's not true," Biden said before walking away.

Biden has been on a tour of western states this week to tout his economic successes through Bidenomics and his green energy plans.

Archer's testimony was the latest evidence that conflcts with claims from Biden and the White House that Biden was oblivious to his son's business dealings in Ukraine and China. Since taking offfice, Biden claimed he never discussed with his son anything to do with his overseas business ventures.

But after House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., revealed in July he had evidence the president had communicated directly with his son's foreign business associates, the narrative from White house press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre changed.

"So I've been — I've been asked this question a million times," Jean-Pierre said at a July 24 briefing. "The answer is not going to change. The answer remains the same: The president ... was never in business with his son. I just don’t have anything else to add."