Biden Praises Wrong Group During Hispanic Caucus Event

President Joe Biden appeared to misspeak this week while addressing the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, referring to the group as the Congressional Black Caucus instead, the Washington Examiner reports.

Biden attended the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute's 46th Annual Awards Gala on Thursday, where he delivered a speech in which he praised Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, who was receiving an award that night.

"I know Sister Norma lives the lessons nuns taught me growing up. Lessons based on the Gospel of Matthew: Feed the hungry, care for the sick, welcome strangers," Biden said. "They echo what my dad taught me, and I mean this sincerely, my dad used to say, 'Everyone, everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect.'"

He added, "The Congressional Black Caucus embodies all those values."

The president did not correct himself and continued with his speech. The blunder comes just a week after he made headlines for apparently referring to African Americans and Hispanic workers as "the workers without high school diplomas."