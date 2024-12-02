Biden Condemns Hamas' Killing of US-Israeli Soldier

President Joe Biden condemned the murder by Hamas of an American/Israeli soldier during the terrorists' Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in Israel.

Capt. Omer Maxim Neutra, 21, a New York native and Israeli tank platoon commander, was killed on Oct. 7 and his body taken by the terrorists, the Israel Defense Forces revealed Monday.

Previously, it had been believed Neutra was among the living hostages being held in Gaza.

"Our hearts are heavy today. Jill and I are devastated and outraged to learn of the death of Omer Neutra, an American citizen, whose body Hamas has apparently been holding since they killed him during their brutal terrorist attack October 7," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

"Omer was just 21 years old when he was taken by Hamas. He was serving as a tank commander in an Israel Defense Forces unit that was among the first to respond to Hamas’s campaign of cruelty — risking his life to save the lives of others. A Long Island native, Omer planned to return to the United States for college. He dreamed of dedicating himself to building peace."

Biden added that Neutra's parents had been at the White House in recent weeks "to share the pain they’ve endured as they prayed for the safe return of their son — pain no parent should ever know. They told me how Omer’s grandparents were Holocaust survivors and how their family’s strength and resilience has been carried through the generations."

The president, who arrived on Monday in Cape Verde, an island nation off the coast of Africa, said he will not stop trying to secure the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in on Jan. 20 to replace Biden.

"During this dark hour — as our nation joins Omer’s parents, brother, and family in grieving this tragic loss — we pray to find strength and resilience," Biden said. "And to all the families of those still held hostage: We see you. We are with you. And I will not stop working to bring your loved ones back home where they belong."