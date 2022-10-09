×
Tags: joe biden | climate change | jet fuel

Biden Flies 72 Miles for Speech, Burns 3,866 Pounds of Fuel

(Newsmax)

By    |   Sunday, 09 October 2022 07:08 AM EDT

Flying 72 miles aboard Air Force One to deliver a speech at the Volvo Group Trucks powertrain plant in Hagerstown, Maryland, President Joe Biden burned 3,866 lbs of fuel.

"The biggest thing that the — right now, we're talking about it — that we were able to pass the legislation adding 600 ... or actually $368 billion for climate abatement — climate change," Biden told constituents at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Reception, a day before his flight to Hagerstown.

During his flight, Biden burned 3,866 lbs. of jet fuel aboard the presidential Boeing 757, according to the Daily Caller. The Caller notes that the 72-mile journey in the average car would have emitted 58 lbs. of carbon in contrast.

But during his opening address to the crowd of plant workers and media standing on the powertrain factory floor, the president declared, "let me start off with two words: Made in America."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
151
Sunday, 09 October 2022 07:08 AM
