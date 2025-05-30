Biden Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis

Former President Joe Biden made his first public appearance since announcing his cancer diagnosis, giving a speech at a Delaware Memorial Day ceremony Friday.

Biden, who was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, delivered an address in New Castle, Delaware to commemorate Memorial Day where he addressed the current state of politics and the lack of unity in the United States.

"Our politics have become so divided and so bitter," Biden said. "All the years I've been doing this, I never thought we'd get to this point. But we are. Our troops don't wear a uniform that say I'm a Democrat or I'm a Republican. It says I'm an American! I'm an American — that's who I am. I'm serious about this. I'm not joking."

He added that "politics has become ... so divided. They wear the uniform of the United States of America. The only nation of the world — literally not figuratively — founded on an idea. An idea. Every nation was founded on geography, ethnicity, some unifying principle, but not an idea. The idea of America, we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men and women are created equal endowed by our creator with certain unalienable rights. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We made it! That's who we are! That's what makes America the most unique nation in the world. Literally, not figuratively."

After the speech, Biden spoke with reporters and hit out at CNN's Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, the authors of a book about his administration, "Original Sin," saying he could "beat the hell out of both" of them.