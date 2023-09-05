×
Biden Campaign Running TV Ads to Reach NFL Audience

By    |   Tuesday, 05 September 2023 10:09 AM EDT

President Joe Biden's re-election campaign is reaching out to NFL fans with a new TV ad this opening weekend and throughout the season.

The campaign is running the "Got to Work" ad Thursday for the Kansas City Chiefs opener against the Detroit Lions, targeting key battleground states Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, The Hill reported.

The 16-week, $25 million ad campaign will hail Biden's job creation boasts and work to bring down inflation. Notably, many of the aforementioned states lie in the "blue wall" states, also known as the "rust belt," that Trump penetrated to win the 2016 election.

Biden's conservative critics note the job creation is merely a function of coming out of COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and bringing down record-high inflation that was caused by the Biden administration and congressional Democrats' massive spending initiatives.

"They said millions would lose their jobs and the economy would collapse, but this president refused to let that happen," the narrator says in the 30-second ad posted to YouTube.

Biden's ad hails "fixing broken supply chains, fighting corporate greed, passing laws to lower the costs of medicine, cut utility bills, and make us more energy independent."

"Today, inflation is down to 3%, unemployment the lowest in decades," he ad concludes. "There is more to do, but President Biden is getting results that matter."

Biden-Harris 2024 communications director Michael Tyler called it a "winning" message.

"While MAGA Republicans compete against each other on their most extreme and unpopular positions, our campaign is investing in reaching a general election audience by investing in primetime placement," Tyler told The Hill in a statement. "This buy sends a clear message that we are running an aggressive, winning campaign."

Biden's critics have frequently noted on Newsmax the past 2 1/2 years the supply chains were broken by COVID mandates and poor Biden administration policy, Biden unwound Trump's orders to lower drug prices his first day in office, utility prices have been on the rise since Biden took the reins from the Trump administration, and Trump-era energy independence has been destroyed by Green New Deal policies under Biden.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016, starting on the first night of the Republican National Convention. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


