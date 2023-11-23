Biden Trumpets Unity While Chiding 'MAGA Nonsense'

President Joe Biden's campaign released a guide to counter "crazy MAGA nonsense" at Thanksgiving dinner on the same day that Biden pushed for Americans to "come together."

"We should focus on dealing with our problems and being together, and stop the rancor," Biden said while calling into NBC's "Today" show during its coverage of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"We've made extraordinary progress. There's nothing beyond our capacity when we work together. So today is about coming together, giving thanks to this country we call home, and thanks to all the firefighters, police officers, first responders and our troops, some of whom are stationed abroad," he added.

"We can have different political views, but we have one view: the one view is we're the greatest nation in the world. We should focus on that, and we should focus on dealing with our problems and being together, and stop the rancor. We have to bring the nation together and we have to [create] a little bit of decency, and I think that's where the vast majority of the American people are."

However, Biden's campaign took a more confrontational tone by issuing a "handy guide for responding to crazy MAGA nonsense this Thanksgiving," on the Biden-Harris HQ social media account.

The guide includes some "key facts for when your family comes at you with MAGA nonsense," and touts the "nearly 14 million jobs created, including 800,000 manufacturing jobs" during Biden's time in office, among other accomplishments.

It also includes some possible statements from supporters of former President Donald Trump, such as "the economy was better during Trump," and recommends responding by saying, "Wrong. Trump had the worst jobs record of any president since the Great Depression."