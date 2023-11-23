×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | campaign | 2024 | thanksgiving

Biden Trumpets Unity While Chiding 'MAGA Nonsense'

By    |   Thursday, 23 November 2023 12:24 PM EST

President Joe Biden's campaign released a guide to counter "crazy MAGA nonsense" at Thanksgiving dinner on the same day that Biden pushed for Americans to "come together."

"We should focus on dealing with our problems and being together, and stop the rancor," Biden said while calling into NBC's "Today" show during its coverage of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"We've made extraordinary progress. There's nothing beyond our capacity when we work together. So today is about coming together, giving thanks to this country we call home, and thanks to all the firefighters, police officers, first responders and our troops, some of whom are stationed abroad," he added.

"We can have different political views, but we have one view: the one view is we're the greatest nation in the world. We should focus on that, and we should focus on dealing with our problems and being together, and stop the rancor. We have to bring the nation together and we have to [create] a little bit of decency, and I think that's where the vast majority of the American people are." 

However, Biden's campaign took a more confrontational tone by issuing a "handy guide for responding to crazy MAGA nonsense this Thanksgiving," on the Biden-Harris HQ social media account.

The guide includes some "key facts for when your family comes at you with MAGA nonsense," and touts the "nearly 14 million jobs created, including 800,000 manufacturing jobs" during Biden's time in office, among other accomplishments.

It also includes some possible statements from supporters of former President Donald Trump, such as "the economy was better during Trump," and recommends responding by saying, "Wrong. Trump had the worst jobs record of any president since the Great Depression."

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden's campaign released a guide to counter "crazy MAGA nonsense" at Thanksgiving dinner on the same day that Biden pushed for Americans to "come together."
joe biden, campaign, 2024, thanksgiving
284
2023-24-23
Thursday, 23 November 2023 12:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved