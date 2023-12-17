Rep. Jason Smith: Biden Traveled to Ukraine 3 Times in 2014

House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., said then-Vice President Joe Biden took three trips to Ukraine in 2014. Hunter Biden joined the board of Burisma Holdings, a large Ukrainian natural gas producer, in 2014.

During an appearance on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," Smith said, "Just two weeks ago, the IRS whistleblowers gave us the documents of 327 different emails that came from Joe Biden's fake alias accounts — from Joe Biden either to Hunter Biden or his business associates.

"In fact, just 54 emails alone of Joe Biden just to Eric Schwerin, who's the architect of the 20-plus different companies that they have used to funnel millions of dollars through foreign entities, that should disturb anyone. But what's even more alarming is in the year 2014 when Vice President Biden took three different visits to Ukraine, you saw emails just right before and just after with the vice president and Eric Schwerin and also Hunter Biden; five emails before the June meeting; 27 before the November trip to Ukraine. This shows clearly that there's communication and involvement in Hunter's business activities and also official activity going to Ukraine."

While Smith states he received emails from the IRS whistleblowers, just last week, the National Archives and Records Administration said it would release over 62,000 pages of records available for the House GOP impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

House Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., requested unredacted versions of all emails released under "Case Number 2023-0022-F," under the title "Email Messages To and/or From Vice President Biden and Hunter Biden related to Burisma and Ukraine."